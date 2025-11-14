Neighbourhood Watch members have been invited to hit the road with police in the run-up to Christmas.
Surrey Police will be carrying out Winter Watch prevention patrols around Woking over the next month with the first taking place in Old Woking this Friday (November 21).
And they have invited NW members to accompany officers as they do the rounds with patrols taking place around Horsell on November 27 and around Knaphill and Pyrford on December 11 and 19, respectively.
“It’s an interesting experience to partake in these patrols and have the interaction with the police,” said a spokesperson, with patrols taking place from 6pm to 7pm.
