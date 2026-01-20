TREE/2026/8001: Oak trees x 2 rear right hand corner by road in scrubland. T1 : Oak - reduce height and sides by up to 2m - reasons are reduce back side growing towards property to which then reduce whole tree to keep in balance and allow more light in - tree height before 15m height after 13m - radius before 10m raidus after 8m. T2 : Oak - reduce height and sides by up to 2m - reasons - maintainance allow more light - height before 18m height after 15m - raidus before 8m radius after 6m. (Works subject to TPO 626/0419/1993). Land adjacent to Cleve Court, Anchor Hill, Knaphill