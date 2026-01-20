WEEKLY planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 19 January 2026. More WBC public notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2026/0034: Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension and partial conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 6 Wild Acres, West Byfleet
2026/0028: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 102 Church Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
2026/0035: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. Longhurst, 481 Woodham Lane, Woking
2025/0984: Erection of a single-storey rear extension, changes to fenestration and additional parking. 1no post mounted sign, associated landscaping and creation of vehicular access. 80 - 82 Maybury Road, Woking
2026/0025: Erection of a rear outbuilding. 51 Blackmore Crescent, Sheerwater
Goldsworth Park
2025/0980: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 5 Wyndham Road, Woking
Heathlands
2026/0023: Erection of a single-storey extension and alterations to existing pavilion building and demolition of another pavilion and pergola and removal of parts of adjoining path to release additional burial plots. Installation of new gates, brick piers, metal railings and paving. Brookwood Cemetery, Cemetery Pales, Brookwood
2026/0036: Erection of a first-floor side extension and front porch canopy. Oakwood, Mile Path, Woking
2025/0987: Retrospective planning permission for a rear gate creating additional access. 27 Saunders Copse, Mayford
2026/0008: Erection of a single-storey infill extension, demolition of existing conservatory, roof alterations, replacement fenestration, external landscaping and installation of solar panels to roof planes. Drybridge House, Pyle Hill, Sutton Green
Hoe Valley
2026/0029: Erection of a single-storey rear extension. 71 Rydens Way, Old Woking
Horsell
2025/0986: Erection of a two-storey front and side extension, single-storey rear extension and front porch canopy following demolition of existing single storey side extensions and detached triple garage. Erection of new front boundary treatment consisting of front entry gates with brick pillars and metal railing fence and pedestrian gate and alterations to existing vehicular access. Proposed render to all elevations and alterations to fenestration. Woodhatch Cottage , 62 Woodham Road, Horsell
2025/0936: Proposed alterations to fenestration. 2 Horsell Grange, Kettlewell Hill, Horsell
2026/0026: Erection of a two-storey side and rear extension and installation of side solar panels. Insertion of 1No side rooflight and 4No sun pipes. 3 Viggory Cottages, Viggory Lane, Horsell
2026/0027: Erection of a two-storey front extension and front porch canopy following demolition of existing single storey front extension. Inserton of side rooflights. 7 Summerhayes Close, Horsell
Knaphill
2026/0038: Prior notification for a single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 2.5m. 8 Larks Way, Knaphill
2026/0033: Retrospective application for a single-storey rear extension after demolition of existing rear extension. Alterations to external materials and fenestration. 60 High Street, Knaphill
2026/0022: Erection of a two-storey side, single storey rear extension following the demolition of an existing garage. 7 Lane End Drive, Knaphill
TREE/2026/8001: Oak trees x 2 rear right hand corner by road in scrubland. T1 : Oak - reduce height and sides by up to 2m - reasons are reduce back side growing towards property to which then reduce whole tree to keep in balance and allow more light in - tree height before 15m height after 13m - radius before 10m raidus after 8m. T2 : Oak - reduce height and sides by up to 2m - reasons - maintainance allow more light - height before 18m height after 15m - raidus before 8m radius after 6m. (Works subject to TPO 626/0419/1993). Land adjacent to Cleve Court, Anchor Hill, Knaphill
Pyrford
2026/0024: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 32 Pine Tree Hill, Pyrford
2025/0976: Erection of a single-storey side extension. Erection of a rear dormer, 1no front roof light and fenestration alterations. Following demolition of the existing garage. 9 Boltons Close, Pyrford
2025/0849: Erection of a first-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension and change of use from a 6-bedroom C4 HMO to a 10-person House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) (sui generis use). Milestones, Pyrford Road, Woking
St John’s
2026/0031: Insertion of 3no. roof lights to front, side and rear elevations. Hill View, Janoway Hill Lane, Woking
