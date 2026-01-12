The Woking Young Musician of the Year 2026 competition will be held at St John’s Church, St John’s, on Saturday, 7 February at 7pm with outstanding performers aged 14-20 at last year’s Woking Music festival invited to participate in concert conditions.
The adjudicator, Richard Watkins, is one of the most sought-after horn players of his generation. He was principal horn of the Philharmonia Orchestra for 12 years and is currently a member of the Nash Ensemble and a founder member of London Winds.
Cash prizes are awarded to the Woking YM winners. Standards are high and in previous years participants performing at the competition have reached the final stages of the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition.
Other awards that will be presented include Woking Junior Musician of the Year and Most promising Young Singer.
The annual competitive Woking Music Festival was held in November 2025 and is a celebration of the musical and literary vitality of Woking and the surrounding area.
Entries to the festival continue to attract a high level of entries across classes in piano, instrumental, vocal, speech and drama and choral.
Founded by Nancy Leigh in 1926 and affiliated to the British and International Federation of Festivals, the festival is one of the largest of its kind in the south-east with about 1,000 people taking part each year.
Highly respected teachers and performers act as adjudicators, giving valuable advice and guidance to all participants.
More than 90 trophies are competed for in over 200 classes and subjects covered include musicals, jazz, classical music including opera and oratorio, school choirs, bands, speech and drama.
Visit wokingmusicfestival.org.uk for information on all events, dates and venues.
Tickets cost £16 for each adult and can be purchased online from 18 January and on the door. Children under 18 are free.
