Fresh from their double-title triumph, McLaren Racing will again bring the excitement of Formula 1 to Woking town centre this half-term.
From Wednesday 18 to Sunday 22 February, fans can enjoy a high-octane programme of free Formula 1-based activities at Victoria Place in celebration of McLaren’s remarkable 2025 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championship victories.
This five‑day event, hosted by McLaren Racing for home fans, will feature adults and kids F1 simulators, an interactive pit stop challenge, a full‑scale McLaren Formula 1 show car and a replica of the Constructors’ Championship trophy, proudly displayed at the Hilton Woking (19 to 21 February only).
Cllr Ann‑Marie Barker, leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of McLaren Racing’s outstanding success in securing both the 2025 Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships - a phenomenal achievement by a team that calls Woking home.
“McLaren contributes so much to our local economy, our identity and sense of community pride. We are delighted to work with them again to bring this exciting event to residents and visitors.
“With hands‑on activities and a chance to see iconic McLaren engineering up close, it’s a fantastic way to celebrate the team’s achievements and get ready for the 2026 F1 season.”
Lou McEwen, chief marketing officer, at McLaren, said: “Woking is the home of the McLaren Technology Centre and our team, so I’m delighted to be able to celebrate our double championship win with our local community. This will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate with the team and get a little closer to our sport.”
All activities are free and will run 10am to 6pm daily.
The pit stop challenge will be available Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 February and requires advance booking at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mclaren-racings-woking-2026-pit-stop-challenge-tickets.
Participants must be 18 or over for this 30‑minute physical challenge.
