WEEKLY planning applications received by Woking Borough Council up to 9 February. More WBC notices can be found at publicnoticeportal.uk
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2026/0067: Erection of two-storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory, changes to fenestration including first-floor Juliet Balcony and insertion of 2No roof lights. 97 Dartnell Park Road, West Byfleet
Goldsworth Park
2026/0079: Erection of single-storey front and rear extensions and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 15 Thursby Road
Heathlands
2026/0082: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3.5m and a maximum height of eaves of 3.2m. Greystones, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
TREE/2026/802: Area of woodland to be thinned by selective removal of up to 25 per cent of self-sown trees, to include (but not exclusively) Betula pendula, Pinus sylvestris, quercus robur and Castanea sativa. Ilex acqitolium to be thinned by 80 per cent by total number. Trees to be removed are those which are less than 40cm girth at 1.3m above ground level. (Works subject to TPO 626/0361/1989). Brookwood Cemetery, Cemetery Pales, Brookwood
TREE/2026/8019: Field Maple: Reduce height by 3-5m due to proximity to house/tree in front garden (Works subject to TPO 626/0216/1976). Woodbank Lodge, Holly Bank Road
2026/0069: Erection of proposed side and rear infill extension and exisitng fenestration alterations. 41 Heath Drive, Brookwood
Hoe Valley
2026/0074: Proposed conversion of garage to habitable accommodation with extensions to front and rear. 67 Queen Elizabeth Way, Kingfield
Horsell
TREE/2026/8018: Tree 1: Beech - Carry out an overall crown reduction of approximately 2-3 metres (to secondary growth), leaving a finished height of approximately 11-12 metres and a finished radius of approximately 5-6 metres. Works are to contain the tree, maintaining a balanced and symmetrical canopy, allowing more light through to the garden and allowing more space for the adjacent trees. (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). The Oaks , Woodham Rise, Horsell
2026/0081: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Fordington, 9 Woodham Road, Horsell
Knaphill
2026/0090: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 21 Chequer Tree Close, Woking
Mount Hermon
2025/0950: Sub-division of existing plot and construction of detached two-storey dwelling with habitable accommodation in roof space, with associated parking, amenity and landscaping. Alterations to fenestration of site’s existing dwelling. 43 White Rose Lane, Woking
Pyrford
2026/0080: Erection of part first-floor and part two-storey front extension. Part two-storey and part single-storey rear extension with Juliet balcony. New porch and garage conversion to habitable accommodation. 2no canopy structures to rear and side. External alterations and changes to fenestration. Following demolition of existing conservatory and existing porch (amended description). The Birches , Ridgway Road, Pyrford
2026/0077: Erection of single-storey front, part-two storey, part single-storey rear extensions and formation of new vehicular access. 30 Kent Road, Maybury
TREE/2026/8025: T1 - Liquid Amber: Reduce height and letrals by 2m, lift lower branches by 1.5m to give clearance over hedge to left of front garden. T2 - Oak: Epicormic growth from trunk to rear garden. T3 - Scots Pine: Reduce southerly laterals over highway by 3m to reduce weight stree to right of front garden (Works subject to TPO 626/0072/1966). 27 Blackdown Close, Pyrford
TREE/2026/8020: Row of eleven leylandii conifers in garden growing along the southeast boundary fence. - Fell. Reasons for the work: The trees have grown beyond a useful height (they are now 10-15 metres tall) and are growing outwards toward the Old Woking road and toward our house blocking sunlight. Proposals for planting replacement trees: Plant a replacement hedge consisting of approximately 20 laurel trees which are 2-3 metres tall. (Works subject to TPO 626/0046/1962). Aston House, 24 Hayes Barton, Pyrford
St John’s
2026/0085: Formation of 2No front bay windows and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 3 Five Oaks Close, St John’s
2026/0087: Erection of a front dormer window, front porch alterations and changes to fenestration. Oakdene, Bridge Barn Lane, Woking
2026/0073: Erection of a single-storey side extension with the addition of a pitched roof to existing single-storey rear extension following demolition of detached garage and side addition. 9 Larchwood Road, St John’s
