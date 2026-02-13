TREE/2026/802: Area of woodland to be thinned by selective removal of up to 25 per cent of self-sown trees, to include (but not exclusively) Betula pendula, Pinus sylvestris, quercus robur and Castanea sativa. Ilex acqitolium to be thinned by 80 per cent by total number. Trees to be removed are those which are less than 40cm girth at 1.3m above ground level. (Works subject to TPO 626/0361/1989). Brookwood Cemetery, Cemetery Pales, Brookwood