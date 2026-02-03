In the first of a series of monthly columns, Byfleet-based author and speaker Hansa Pankhania offers advice on improving wellbeing and reducing stress.
Life is busy for most of us and your wellbeing can easily slip to the bottom of the list. But looking after yourself doesn’t have to mean carving out huge chunks of time or making dramatic lifestyle changes. You can nurture your wellbeing by finding small windows in your day and using them intentionally. These tiny pauses —before your morning shower, while the kettle boils, or between meetings — can become powerful moments of restoration.
When you slow your breathing, even for a short while, you calm your nervous system. Your agitation softens, your mind steadies, and your emotional state shifts. The way you breathe truly can change the way you feel.
The benefits of regular relaxation are remarkable. You may notice improved sleep, reduced fatigue, better concentration and a stronger immune system. You might find yourself experiencing a natural lift in mood.
Let me share a few simple techniques you can weave into your day.
Three-Minute Meditation: Start by closing your eyes. In the first minute, widen your awareness. Notice your thoughts, your posture, your feelings—without judging any of it. Let your thoughts drift past like clouds.
In the second minute, bring your attention to your breath. Feel the gentle rise and fall of your abdomen. Don’t try to change your breathing; simply observe it. If your mind wanders, guide it back.
In the final minute, imagine your whole body breathing — your toes, head, skin. Sense your wholeness and your inner potential. When you’re ready, open your eyes and stretch gently.
Body scan: This mindfulness practice takes 10 to 15 minutes and can be done sitting or lying down. Bring your attention to your breath, then slowly move your awareness through your body — your face, neck, back, chest, abdomen, pelvis, legs and feet. As you focus on each area, allow it to soften. This simple sequence helps release tension you may not even realise you’re holding.
Beginners’ meditation: Sit comfortably, close your eyes or lower them, pay attention to your breath. Choose a positive word — calm, love, relax, bliss — or use the traditional OM mantra. Repeat it silently. If distractions arise, gently return to your word. Even two minutes can make a difference.
Object meditation: Choose something pleasing to look at — a tree, candle, picture. Immerse yourself in its details; colours, shapes, movement. After a few minutes, close your eyes and recall what you saw. This strengthens focus and quietens the mind.
Affirmations and virtual hugs: Affirmations can shift your inner state. Try: “I love myself unconditionally”; “I give thanks for health, happiness and joy”. Imagine giving yourself a virtual hug — it’s surprisingly uplifting.
These small practices, sprinkled through your day, can help you reclaim calm, clarity and wellbeing, even in the busiest times.
I share these with many of my clients, and they consistently tell me they feel calmer, more focused and more efficient at work and at home — and many notice their sleep improving too.
For more information, visit www.aumconsultancy.co.uk (wellbeing services), www.hansapankhania.com (books) or text 07888 747438.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.