Officers pulled over a vehicle on the northbound A3 at around 8pm on Tuesday, December 16, after checks showed it had been untaxed for 18 months and did not have a valid vehicle excise licence.
Further enquiries revealed Jabbar was disqualified from driving and uninsured. He was arrested and taken to Guildford Custody, where he failed to provide an evidential breath sample without medical reason.
Jabbar, of no fixed address, was charged with failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was remanded in custody.
He appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, banned from driving for a further 48 months and ordered to pay £238 in costs.
Surrey Police said Operation Limit is continuing throughout the festive period to target drink and drug-driving across the county.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.