Police investigating an arson at a home in Pyrford on Boxing Day are keen to speak to a motorcyclist.
Emergency services were called to a residential property off Old Woking Road shortly after 6pm amid reports of a domestic dwelling fire.
Although damage was limited the cause was suspicious with the incident being treated as arson.
A motorcycle rider who was seen in the area at the time is key to the investigation with Surrey Police appealing for the public’s help.
A spokesperson said: “The motorcycle is described as a black street bike, with a black frame and silver accessories. It also had a small windshield at the front.
“The rider is described as White and he was wearing a dark motorcycle jacket with reflective chevrons, dark motorcycle trousers and a black helmet with a clear visor.”
A spokesperson for Surrey Fire & Rescue said two fire engines were sent to the property off Old Woking Road following a call at 6.08pm on Boxing Day.
“There were no casualties and the fire caused up to approximately five square metres of damage,” said the spokesperson, adding that crews left the scene at 6.42pm.
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, dashcam footage or information that could aid the investigation should call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45250155051.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
* A burglar was also on the prowl in Chobham the week before Christmas with two incidents being reported in three days.
A burglar stole documents and jewellery after getting into a home on Pennypot Lane via a window at 5.11pm on December 20, with 45250153147 being the crime reference number.
There was also an attempted burglary at a home on Philpot Lane between 7am on December 18 and 4.30pm the following morning (45250152590).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.