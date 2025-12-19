Horsell Bowling Club has raised a further £1, 566.07 for The Friends of Woking Community Hospital in 2025 through its captains’ charity, bringing the two-year total to £2,866.07.
Fundraising activities have included quiz and supper nights, including Burns’ Nights, St Patrick’s Night, St David’s Day, Halloween and summer solstice madness - always very popular with club members who all dress up for the occasion, plus mad bowls matches.
A presentation was made to Jon Allan of the Friends on 17 December by captains Joy Leach, Caryl Corden and Keith Turner.
Jon said: “Early in 2025, together with Horsell Bowling Club’s assistance, the Friends funded the purchase of five additional portering chairs [costing about £6,500] which have made a big difference for those with limited mobility getting from the car park to their appointments within the hospital.
“Flags showing our joint names are on two of the chairs, and it is pleasing to report that chairs purchased by the Friends more than five years ago remain in service and are in good condition.
“Whilst they are expensive they are very durable!
“Our email address is fwchwoking.com for those who may be interested in becoming members of Friends of Woking Community Hospital.”
A club spokesperson added: “The Friends do such amazing work supporting our local hospital and Horsell Bowling Club have been delighted to be part of their journey.
“A huge thank you to all our members for your support these last two years.
“If you are interested in joining a great local lawn bowling club, our open day will be announced in the press in the spring, look out for flyers on the Horsell notice board or contact the club captain - see our website at https://horsellbowlingclub.co.uk
