As the fourth anniversary of their founding approaches, in March next year, the Woking Litter Warriors were out again on Kestrel Way, Horsell, to clear up rubbish left by others.
This location has been a fertile hunting ground for the warriors. The tally of black bags collected here now has reached just under 200 with this latest visit - not counting myriad items of discarded and fly-tipped materials - representing 15 per cent of the group’s total haul of bags from the Woking area on this short stretch of road alone.
Following representations made to Woking Borough Council after the warriors’ first visit in 2022, a waste bin was placed at the intersection of the footpath through the woods and Kestrel Way, but it seems to have made little difference.
The latest bag count of 35 was not far short of the 42 of the first visit, when warriors founder Lauren Horncastle described it as “the most disgusting area” seen by the group.
Among the finds last weekend were an entire car door, 11 NOS canisters, a truck wheel/tire, most of a bathroom suite and two abandoned Evri parcels – last year there were 10 – but unlike the December 2024 litter pick along the same stretch of road, no marijuana or other drug paraphernalia was found this time.
However, again there was plenty of evidence of alcohol consumption – wine, beer, vodka and other spirits – raising concerns that people are “partying” here then driving.
“We alerted the Surrey PCC to this and were assured patrols of the area would be stepped up,” said Lauren, “but unfortunately, like the new waste bin, it doesn’t seem to have made much difference.”
If you would like to help the Litter Warriors clean up Woking, they meet as a group roughly once a month, rain or shine, and can be found on Facebook at Woking Litter Warriors (WLW), on Instagram at wokinglitterwarriors or email [email protected].
