The Trustees of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital and volunteers met bright and early on Wednesday, 10 December on the lower floor of the hospital ready to start decorating the corridors, wards and departments with Christmas trees.
Within just a couple of hours the trees were lit all around the hospital ready for the afternoon celebration.
Then just before 3pm the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, joined the staff, patients and trustees of the Friends of Woking Community Hospital (FWCH) on Alexandra Ward to celebrate the annual carol service.
Led by the Rev Lucy Brierley, with her husband on guitar, the service started by singing Once in Royal David’s City with patients and staff enjoying the well-known carols.
This opening carol was followed by the Mayor reading Jesus is Born (Luke2 v8-20), followed by another carol and lessons read by Gregg Hayman, the head of estates at the hospital.
Jon Allan, the chairman of FWCH, and Victoria Moore, the hotel services manager at the hospital, also helped to tell the story of the Nativity, interspersed with more favourite and well-loved carols.
The prayers and blessing were conducted by the Rev Brierley, making a lovely service all the more special as so many years have had to be cancelled with outbreaks of infection.
After the carol service everyone was suitably refreshed by tea and mince pies whilst mingling together around the tree, such a wonderfully cheerful start to the festive season reminding all of those present what Christmas is really all about.
And for those patients recovering in the hospital it was a welcome and enjoyable break from routine and a chance to join in a splendid celebration of Christmas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.