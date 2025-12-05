As Christmas approaches, the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, has been reflecting on her choice of Citizens Advice Woking (CAW) as her charity for the mayoral year through to May 2026.
Cllr Boote said: “There are many amazing charities in Woking and I have visited a number of them. Citizens Advice Woking stood out for me because it plays a vital role in our community, serving residents of all different backgrounds and walks of life.
“After supporting the charity to set up outreach sessions in Byfleet, I’ve seen first-hand how much local residents can benefit from the wide-ranging support that they offer and are a lifeline to those in need.
“It’s been a challenging couple of years for Citizens Advice Woking but I’m eager to get behind them, to raise funds and spread awareness so they can continue to provide vital support in our community.”
Chair of CAW trustees, William Annandale, added: “We’re delighted and very thankful that the Mayor of Woking, Cllr Boote, has chosen CAW. Our fundraising efforts together will make a big contribution to our service for local people, particularly the most vulnerable.
“Last year, we helped nearly 1 in 10 of all adults in Woking and demand continues to increase.”
Events planned include the Mayor’s Spring Gala Ball, on Saturday, 7 March 2026 at the Hilton hotel in Woking.
Tickets can be obtained via https://www.wokingcab.org/the-mayor-of-wokings-spring-gala-ball/
CAW provides free, confidential, and independent advice, and has been doing so for more than 80 years. It is a local charity, not funded by central government.
Every year funds are needed to help provide services to those most in need, and to try to meet ever increasing demand.
For more details visit https://www.wokingcab.org/ or find CAW on Facebook or Instagram.
All donations are much appreciated by the charity: https://citizensadvicewoking.enthuse.com/pf/mayorofwoking
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.