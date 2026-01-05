Woking Explorer Scouts are offering more opportunities for young people aged 14 to 17 with the launch of an Explorer Scout unit in Goldsworth Park, supported by volunteers and the wider community.
On a September evening, four leaders eagerly awaited the arrival of 19 young people for the launch, the first new Explorer Scout unit in Woking since 2002.
Explorer Scouts provide adventure, teamwork and practical experiences that help young people build confidence and develop skills for life.
The new unit, named Argonauts, meet at the Generation Centre in Goldsworth Park. The name was chosen by the young people themselves, inspired by the Greek explorers who set sail in search of the Golden Fleece.
The Explorers also designed their own unit scarf, gold and blue with a navy border to reflect Goldsworth Park, the lake and the Argonauts’ adventurous spirit.
Roy Thompson, 14–24 team lead for Woking Explorers, said: “I am excited we are able to give more teenagers the opportunity to enjoy the activities we offer, socialising with their peers and learning skills.
“Argonauts has had an amazing start and promises a great future within Woking Explorer Scouts.”
The Argonauts have already taken part in district competitions, community events and camps, including volunteering for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, attending Remembrance Sunday, and joining a spy-themed challenge culminating in an overnight stay at the secret nuclear bunker in Kelvedon Hatch.
One of the new Explorers said: “Choosing the name and designing the scarf ourselves made it feel like our unit straight away. It’s been fun getting to know people from other schools.”
Through fun, challenge and adventure, Scouts offers a youth provision recognised worldwide.
As opportunities for young people continue to grow, so too does the need for adult volunteers to support them.
Scouting in Woking now supports six Explorer Scout Units, with some 160 Explorers across the district.
