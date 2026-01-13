Emma and I have small parts in the chorus of R.A.T.S Addlestone’s production of Sleeping Beauty, which is at Addlestone Community Centre on Saturday, January 31. This is my second foray into the world of pantomime, a decade on from my small role in a production of Robin Hood.
I invited R.A.T.S onto my Radio Woking show back in March to talk about a previous production they were putting on. Somehow, Emma and I were talked into getting involved in the pantomime.
After many weekly rehearsals in the community room at Tesco in Addlestone, wandering around the town promoting the show, and helping to prepare props, scenery and everything else needed – here we are, almost showtime! It’s starting to feel very real. Being on the huge stage at the Community Centre for the first time was a daunting but fun experience: remembering my lines, making sure I am on the correct side of the stage, and learning to dance – all a steep learning curve for me!
I only have a few lines, and I have no idea how the lead actors memorise theirs. I believe there are many techniques to do this. For me, I have (hopefully) memorised what I have to say and the previous line so I know when to come in. You’ll have to come along to Addlestone Community Centre on January 31 to see if I pull it off – no pressure – although I’m pleased to hear the audience love it when it goes wrong at Panto!
The group at R.A.T.S is very welcoming and a great way to meet new people and make friends in the community. We are working closely with people from all walks of life, people I might not otherwise cross paths with. It feels like one community coming together to entertain everybody with a sprinkling of Panto magic.
It’s amazing to think how much work has gone into putting this together over many months; it has become a real labour of love, and I think we will all feel a bit empty when the curtain falls on the final performance – but it is an experience Emma and I can share together as a couple, which is lovely.
The show itself has everything you would expect from a pantomime and a few surprises: songs you know and love reworked to fit the story, and real moments for the family to come together and share in some post-Christmas joy.
Get your tickets now for the two performances on January 31 at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ratsaddlestone
