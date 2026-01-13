Edwardstone ended nearly two years without a win by landing the Grade Two Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton on Lanzarote Hurdle Day, but his win was overshadowed by a fatal injury to Kalif Du Berlais.
The Paul Nicholls trained odds on favourite and part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, unseated Harry Cobden at the ninth fence when in the lead and suffered a broken shoulder.
Nicholls said: "It's a sad day when you lose horses like that and it's quite hard on the whole team. It's a big kick in the teeth for everybody. You hate seeing that sort of thing happen.
“Sadly he'll never be able to show the potential we thought he had.
"Harry was extremely upset. These things happen, sadly, and you have to try to pick yourself up and move forward."
Edwardstone had been a magnificent servant for trainer Alan King, winning three Grade One races.
The main race of the day, the Coral Lanzarote Hurdle threw up a shock result when Iberico Lord came from the outside of the field under James Bowen to score by four and a half lengths for the Nicky Henderson yard.
The JP McManus-owned hurdler was well beaten on two recent outings at Cheltenham, a far cry from his exploits two seasons ago when winning the Greatwood and the Betfair Hurdle in the space of three months.
However, a first try over the 2m5f trip appeared to be the perfect solution for the eight-year-old, who romped home at 22-1, to give Bowen his second Lanzarote victory, eight years on from scoring as a claimer on William Henry.
Precious Man gave leading trainer Dan Skelton his first winner for owner Johnny de la Hey when sweeping clear under Harry Skelton to win by four and a quarter lengths from King Al. The Harry Derham-trained Wertpol, the 7-2 second favourite, suffered a fatal injury after falling at the final hurdle when trying to press the leader.
The Noel Fehily Racing syndicate bagged another winner this season after Baron Noir took the opening 2m novices hurdle on the card.
The syndicate already had a live Cheltenham Festival hope with listed winner Hurricane Pat, and Baron Noir looks to be heading for the Supreme Hurdle after his two-and-a-half-length win over Kocktail Bleu for Alan King and Tom Bellamy.
The pair completed an outstanding afternoon after completing victories with The Doyen Chief and Edwardstone.
By Peter Moore
