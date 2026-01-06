Sandown Park survived an early morning inspection on Veterans’ Chase Day at the Surrey track on Saturday.
Despite the Baltic conditions, a good weekend crowd witnessed a fine afternoon’s racing, with the in form Skelton team bagging a double.
Sinnatra, another talented youngster for the Kabral Du Mathan team, won the opening race on the card the 2m maiden hurdle by an authoritative 55 lengths at 1-8 under Harry Skelton.
Trainer Dan Skelton said: "It was his to lose and thankfully he didn't. He jumped well in the main, but was just a little back-feet first at a couple. He was probably just being a little lazy.
"He's got quite a big engine and ran in two good races at Newbury where he was asked some questions. He could be one for the spring, and we could run him in a listed novice hurdle at Exeter and then go to Aintree.
"He's a good hurdler, I'll stop short of saying he's a really good hurdler as we think he'll be a better chaser so we don't want to be greedy. We have a little bit of building to do still as he's a little bit anxious, and there are a few things we can iron out with more experience. He's pretty nice."
The Skeltons doubled up when Nurse Susan won the Listed Unibet Mares' Hurdle by two and a quarter lengths from Jubilee Alpha.
Skelton added: "She's had a very interrupted career, but is very talented. With a clear run she'd have a lot more black type, but it's important she's doing it now so we'll concentrate on what's to come.
"She's a nine-year-old with the mileage of a six-year-old. We'll give her an entry for the Mares' Hurdle and consider our options."
The all-conquering Ben’s, Pauling and Jones teamed up with Vanderpoel who took the 1m 7 ½ f handicap chase.
The former Irish point winner made it third time lucky over fences recently by winning at Ascot a month ago. Although having an 8lb rise, the seven-year-old travelled smoothly before a fine jump at the last sealed a four and a quarter length victory over Kotmask.
The horse will now be aimed at the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival.
"He's tailor-made for it," said trainer Ben Pauling, who admitted he thought Vanderpoel was going to be one of his best novice chasers at the start of the season.
"He's starting to look like the horse we always thought he was. Although his first two chase runs came to nothing, he was much better at Ascot, but still didn't travel like I expected him to.
"But here he travelled, jumped and looked professional. He'll likely move to around [a mark of] 140 for that, and that was his fourth run so we'll look at the Grand Annual now."
Trainer Sam Thomas made it six winners from his past 18 runners when Range got up on the line to win by a short head from Sonigino in the 2m 3f seniors handicap hurdle.
The Unibet middle distance veterans’ handicap chase went to Triple Trade who was back up in trip after finishing third at Cheltenham over 2m.
Warren Greatrex looks to have a good dual-purpose horse in the shape of All In You. Having made good headway after two out, under James Bowen the six-year-old kept on well to prevail by one and a half lengths.
By Peter Moore
