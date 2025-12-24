One of the biggest races on the national hunt calendar takes place on Boxing Day at Kempton Park.
The Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, run over three miles, will see eight runners go to post. This year's renewal of the race will feature last year’s winner Banbridge and the eagerly awaited rematch between the one-two in the John Durkan, Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File.
This has the makings of a race to savour, in front of another huge Boxing Day crowd.
Banbridge
Successful 12 months ago after getting the better of Il Est Francais by one and three quarter lengths.
No Paul Townend aboard the nine-year-old this time around for the Joseph Patrick O’Brien yard, instead champion jockey Sean Bowen gets the leg up, with the horse wearing a visor for the first time.
Djelo
Has been in terrific form this season having won the Bet 365 Charlie Hall and Sky Bet Peterborough Chase after beating Edwardstone by four and three quarter lengths.
The one doubt regarding the Venetia Williams trained seven-year-old may be the ground. With very little rain anticipated, although a slick jumper, Djelo would prefer plenty of cut in the ground.
Fact To File
Won the Ryanair at the Cheltenham Festival back in March. Owned by JP McManus and one of two in the race trained by Willie Mullins, the eight-year-old is bidding to give JP his first winner in the race.
Connections have also decided to take this option rather than the Savills at Leopardstown in Ireland on Sunday.
Gaelic Warrior
The other Mullins raider, is bidding for four in a row after completing a hat-trick of victories after winning at Aintree and Sandown in the spring.
On his reappearance a month ago at Punchestown, he was all out to beat Fact To File by a neck in a dramatic finish.
Reverting to front running tactics may be the key to the horse’s chances, but Il Est Francais and The Jukebox Man may have something to say about that.
Il Est Francais
Can be hit and miss at times. Won the Kauto Star at Kempton two years ago. Previously trained in France by Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm, the seven-year-old changed trainers in November and moved to England to be trained by Tom George.
Just a week after the move, II Est Francais went to Ascot for the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase, but was pulled up before two out.
Jango Baie
Won the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham before stepping up in trip at Aintree in April and finishing third of nine behind Impaire Et Passe over two and a half miles. The Nicky Henderson trained six-year-old put in an outstanding display at Ascot in November in the Ladbrokes 1965 Chase to score by nine lengths from Gidleigh Park over 2m 5f.
Stepping up to three miles for the first time will be a test for the gelding, but Henderson’s yard are flying at the moment and at Kempton the Seven Barrows maestro always excels.
Master Chewy
The complete outsider of the field at 125-1, the Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies eight-year-old is a two-time 2m Grade Two winner; 3m may be within range, but a clear career best is needed.
The Jukebox Man
Won the Kaoto Star impressively over C&D last season, but was forced to miss the spring festivals following a setback.
Returned to action in November with an impressive display of jumping at Haydock and put the race to bed from the second last to beat Iroko by two and a half lengths with plenty in hand.
Undoubtably this will be his biggest test, but the Harry Redknapp owned seven-year-old is rapidly improving and has plenty of potential.
By Peter Moore
