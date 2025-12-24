Chris Gordon believes the hype around Bass Hunter is justified after the five-year-old maintained his 100 per cent record by scoring in the Listed bumper on the opening day of the Howden Christmas Raceday Weekend.
The gelding made an instant impression when opening his account at Newbury last month. Employing the same tactics under Freddie Gordon by leading from the front, Bass Hunter made all and went clear three out. Inside the final furlong Tally Ho Back gradually cut the lead to just a length before the line, but Bass Hunter held on.
Gordon said: "It's brilliant. I ride him every day, and in my 18 years of training he's the best I've sat on at home, and I think he showed that to an extent. Cheltenham and Aintree will be considered, but for him to win at those sorts of tracks, he'll need to settle down."
Ben Pauling was relieved to see Vanderpoel get off the mark over fences at the third attempt in the 2m1f novice handicap chase.
The six-year-old is held in high regard by Pauling, and the winning trainer is hopeful of further progress after his seven-length victory.
Pauling said: "It's taken him two runs and half of that race to start to become the chaser we thought he'd be. I thought he was my best novice chaser, but he's been quite disappointing.
"He's a phenomenal work horse, and he's the best novice chaser you'll ever see jump at home, but he wasn't putting it together on the track. He was good there, but he'll be a lot better."
Earlier, Pauling took the opening race on the card when Whatsupwithyou got up to score by two and a quarter lengths under Ben Jones.
Approaching the final fence, Whatsupwithyou and Goodwin contested the lead, but the Pauline horse pulled clear to take the race by two and a quarter lengths.
Nicky Henderson is looking to the future with Crystal Island after he made an impressive winning debut for the trainer in the 2m5½f maiden hurdle.
The four-year-old was purchased for £205,000 at the Cheltenham sales in April and made the perfect start to his career when pulling four lengths clear of Off The Jury.
Henderson said: "It was a good performance. He's a chaser for the future, and there's no doubt he'll be jumping fences soon."
Owned by Leisure Parks & Countrywide Park Homes, Crystal Island was running in the same colours as King George contender Jango Baie, and speaking about the latter's owner Tony Blarney, Henderson joked: "That'll keep him quiet until Christmas!"
When Dance And Glance passed the post first it was a landmark occasion for trainer Anthony Honeyball after completing his 500th winner.
Having finished fourth over C&D last time out, dropping down in grade made a big difference with the five-year-old getting up on the line to win by a head.
Sam Thomas is starting to dream that Steel Ally can be a Grade One horse for the future after his dominant performance in the Grade Two Howden Noel Novices' Chase.
The seven-year-old followed up his comfortable success at Carlisle a month ago, with a classy round of jumping to score cosily by nine lengths.
Thomas said: "He could be [a Grade One horse] on the back of that, and I don't see why we can't be dreaming. It's a nice problem to have.
"He's always shown a touch of class. He settled, jumped and it's very pleasing to see him put the race to bed like that.
"I don't know exactly what trip he wants, but the more he settles the further he can go. He's always threatened to be a good horse, so it's nice we've been patient with him and that he's starting to show that."
By Peter Moore
