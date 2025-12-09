Il Etait Temps claimed a sixth Grade One victory with a dominant win in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.
The Willie Mullins trained seven-year-old cruised to victory by nine lengths to make it seven wins in nine chase starts.
Billed as a contest between the greys, II Etait Temps and L’Eau Du Sud, with the eagerly-awaited return of fans’ favourite Jonbon, it turned out to be a procession for the gelding under Paul Townend.
Entering the final straight with three fences to go, the three leading horses in the market couldn’t be separated, until two out when II Etait Temps went clear before being pushed out to win easily.
Lulamba joined Kopek Des Bordes at the top of the Arkle market when enhancing his lofty reputation with an effortless success in the Betfair Henry VIII Novices' Chase.
The four-year-old moved into contention entering the back straight and tracked Be Aware turning for home. He then brushed aside his rival for a nine and a half length success and a second Grade One triumph.
Sober Glory’s unbeaten run of five wins was broken after he trailed in fourth of the five runners behind Hurricane Pat who kept up the outstanding form of Gary and Josh Moore and Caoilin Quinn in the opener on the card.
By Peter Moore
