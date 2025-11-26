Irish eyes were certainly smiling on Monday’s Copybet Afternoon Jump Racing card at Kempton with trainer Emmet Mullins and jockey Donagh Meyler coming away from the Sunbury track with a double.
Meyler, making his first appearance at Kempton, rode Dream On Baby and Chance Another One to a quickfire double on an overcast afternoon.
Mullins was picking up his first winners at Kempton on a cold November afternoon.
First, Dream On Baby justified 9-4 favouritism in the 2m5f Listed mares’ hurdle, the feature race of the afternoon. Leading from the front, Meyler steered the five-year-old, who has been in good form over flat and hurdles in Ireland, to victory by one-and-three-quarter lengths.
The mare is owned by the Seven Heads Group Syndicate, with a large amount of members in attendance at the track, having flown over from Cork earlier in the day on hand to welcome her back into the winners’ enclosure.
Within 35 minutes the same partnership was successful in the 3m handicap chase with Chance Another One, who went on to score by four-and-a-quarter lengths.
Sonic Pioneer has been halved in price to 25-1 for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival by Paddy Power following an eye-catching debut over hurdles.
Trained by Martin Keighley and part-owned by Harry Redknapp, the three-year-old raced 13 times on the flat, winning twice for Jack Morland, and showed plenty of potential on his first start over hurdles.
Sonic Pioneer travelled behind the leader before moving to the front with a circuit to run and attacked his obstacles with confidence under champion jockey Sean Bowen. He finished full of running, 14 lengths clear of Zarakerjack.
Nicky Henderson’s Old Park Star looks to have a bright future over hurdles after an impressive debut run for the Seven Barrows yard after pulling clear under Nico de Boinville to win by three lengths from Un Sens A La Vie for new owners Gordon and Su Hall.
After shaping up well after seven months off when finishing second at Uttoxeter on chase debut, Jax Junior went one better to score convincingly by 12 lengths for Lucy Wadham.
There was a massive upset in the 3m handicap hurdle after Everyonesgame triumphed for owner/trainer Andy Irvine at odds of 80-1.
The step up in trip proved successful, the eight-year-old getting up to win by a length with Freddie Mitchell aboard.
A 7lb rise wasn’t enough to stop Surrey Lord from winning the finale on the card for Toby Lawes. After opening his account in style at Ffos Las last month, the six-year-old ran on nicely to score by one-and-a-quarter lengths from Cornish Storm for the Surrey Racing syndicate.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.