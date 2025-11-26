It was a day of mixed emotions for trainer Harry Fry on the opening day of the Ladbrokes November Weekend.
After the frustration of having to pull both Idaho Sun and Beat The Bat out because of the ground, Fry was left with Trustintimes as his sole runner at the Berkshire track who duly obliged to complete a four timer after taking the 2m Ascot Partners Handicap Hurdle at 20-1.
Manuelito led from the front, but a bad mistake four out led to a heavy fall for the five-year-old. Trustintimes was left in front before being ridden out two furlongs from home to go on and win by a length from Fortune De Mer.
Fry said: "I’ve lost my voice in the frustration of not being able to run our two earlier. I was disappointed not to run Idaho Sun, but having walked the course, there was no doubt we had to wait. We’ve been patient all autumn.
"It’s the same with Beat The Bat, but it’s part of the frustration, and it’s why I’ve been sulking around the place thinking what could’ve been, but we’ve come away with a winner."
Trustintimes ended last season with victory at Kempton, and he has backed that up with success at Uttoxeter twice in May and June.
Fry said: "He’s a progressive four-year-old who is clearly going the right way. This is a nice prize to win on only his third start, and we’ve had four on the bounce and that’s what it’s all about."
Joe Tizzard made it 12 winners from his past 30 runners at a strike rate of 40 per cent after bagging a double at the Berkshire track.
Kripticjim was an impressive winner of the opening 2m 3 ½ f maiden hurdle on the card for the Sherborne trainer.
The five-year-old, who won a bumper at Exeter last season, provided the in-form trainer with his 13th success of the month when going one better than his second at Chepstow.
Tizzard is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the past two weeks.
It was the first part of a double for owners Brocade Racing, who also won the 2m5f handicap chase with Neon Moon, trained by David Pipe.
Tizzard and jockey Brendan Powell’s second leg of their double came in the finale of the afternoon when The Walk made a winning debut in the concluding 2m bumper.
Making his rules debut, the £70,000 gelding out of Walk In The Park travelled strongly behind the long time leader Double The Dance before taking the lead two furlongs out to go on and score by one and a quarter lengths.
Welsh trainer Sam Thomas claimed his ninth winner in the past month after Doctor Blue scored in the Class Two 2m hurdle, with Dylan Johnston aboard.
With Idaho Sun pulled out, the field was reduced to just three runners. The Dan Skelton trained Getawhisky was disputing the lead with Doctor Blue before falling three out, which left Doctor Blue in the lead, who kept on well to win by six lengths from Red Oak.
By Peter Moore
