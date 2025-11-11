Trainer Jamie Snowden continued his red hot form by landing a double at Kempton Park on Monday afternoon to give the Lambourn trainer his tenth winner from the past 22 runners at an impressive strike rate of 45 per cent.
Both ridden by Gavin Sheehan, the first came in the Pertemps handicap hurdle qualifier over 2m5f, where Idy Wood made it two wins from three starts since his seasonal reappearance in September.
Supreme Yeats set a fast pace, going more than 20 lengths clear before halfway, but Idy Wood gradually started to make headway to dispute the lead. A good jump at the last sealed the deal, with the seven-year-old keeping on well to score by two-and-a-half lengths.
It was soon a quickfire double for the partnership after Sheehan steered She Is For Me Boys to victory on her chasing debut in the mares handicap over 2m 4f by five-and-a-half lengths.
The lightly raced six-year-old was badly hampered at the first but jumped fluently afterwards and produced her best leap at the final fence to draw clear of last year’s winner Ilovethenightlife.
Aside from Snowden, another trainer who is in unstoppable form at present is Dan Skelton, who bagged his 60th winner since April after Ice In The Veins defied top weight to hold off the challenge of the odds-on Jimbo Sport by half a length under Tristan Durrell.
Taking a step down in trip proved successful for Kasino Des Mottes who got the better of the Nicky Henderson-trained Fresh Kicks in the 2m 5f novices hurdle.
The pair were locked together approaching the last flight, but an error by Fresh Kicks left the door open for Kasino Des Mottes to score under Brendan Powell for Joe Tizzard.
Turndlightsdownlow made it back-to-back wins at the Sunbury track after taking the 2m 5f JCB Handicap Hurdle with Freddie Keighley in the plate for his father Martin.
The handicapper raised the horse by 10lb, but that failed to deter the five-year-old who looks a smart prospect for the Cheltenham trainer.
Freddie Gordon made it four winners from his past 12 rides after Final Straw made a successful handicap debut in the finale on the card for Nicky Henderson.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.