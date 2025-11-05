The world of racing has been in deep shock following the death of 19-year-old jockey Tommie Jakes at his home near Newmarket.
Widely considered one of the most promising young riders around, Jakes got his first winner at 16 on board a horse four years his junior.
The apprentice rider was also a much-loved member of the weighing room, and rode for top trainer George Boughey.
Jakes' final race was only last Wednesday afternoon (October 29) at Nottingham, when he partnered the Ismail Mohammed-trained Guarantee to finish seventh of nine runners as a 125-1 outsider.
In his first full season, Jakes rode 11 winners, backing that up with 29 in 2024. This year he was once again enjoying another wonderful season on the track, recording 19 wins from 188 rides.
Despite one Moore being sidelined through injury, another one is already making his mark in the sport after 17-year-old Toby, the son of Ryan, rode his first winner after partnering the Charlie Appleby-trained Valdorcia to land the first division of the 7f fillies' novice at Kempton.
Moore quickly picked up his second winner of his very young career, after steering Castle Rock to victory at Newmarket for his governor Appleby.
Ralph Beckett said he will struggle to replace the great Kinross, as he remembered some of the finest moments of the dual Group One winner’s glittering career.
Part of the furniture at Beckett’s Kimpton Down base, the trainer revealed on Wednesday the hugely popular eight-year-old would be heading into retirement after a career that yielded 11 victories from 35 starts and spanned seven seasons, recording nearly £2million in prize-money earned.
Dual Grade One winner Caldwell Potter has been ruled out for the season after sustaining a setback.
The seven-year-old picked up a small injury after galloping at Newbury.
Ethical Diamond came with a stunning late run to win the Breeders' Cup Turf in a course record for Grand National-winning trainer Willie Mullins.
The 20-1 chance, who spent most of his early career jumping over hurdles, surged down the outside under Dylan Browne McMonagle to claim one of flat racing's biggest races.
The Breeders’ Cup Classic went to Japan for the first time as Forever Young went two places better than his third in the race last year for trainer Yoshito Yahagi.
Forever Young was ridden by Ryusei Sakai, who was part of the winning Team Asia in this year’s Shergar Cup.
Notable Speech is set to remain in training next year following his dazzling victory in the Breeders' Cup Mile on Saturday evening.
The four-year-old claimed an emphatic fourth Group One success under William Buick with a stylish turn of foot at Del Mar, gaining redemption for his third-place finish in the contest 12 months ago by rocketing down the rail under Buick to score by a length and a half.
By Peter Moore
