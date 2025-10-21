Oisin Murphy, Joe Leavy and Godolphin were crowned champions at Ascot on Saturday as the British Flat season concluded with QIPCO British Champions Day.
Murphy secured the champion jockey title for a fifth time, having taken the accolade in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024. The Irishman ends the championship with 143 winners, with Billy Loughnane next best on 108.
Joe Leavy claimed the champion apprentice title, having filled the runner-up position in 2024, when he lost out by two winners to Sean Dylan Bowen.
Leavy chalked up 41 victories during this season’s championship, four more than his closest challenger Jack Doughty.
Godolphin continues its domination of the champion owner title, taking the accolade for a 17th time following a campaign that has yielded more than £6 million in prize money.
Harry Cobden rode his 1,000th winner over jumps in Britain and Ireland when helping Loaded And Locked make a successful rules debut in the bumper for Emma Lavelle at Worcester.
Cobden rode his first winner under rules on March 6, 2015, when landing a hunter chase at Leicester on 33-1 outsider El Mondo. Later that year he became conditional jockey to Paul Nicholls, for whom he had been riding out since 2013.
Aidan O’Brien may have been on duty in Berkshire for Champions Day, but that didn’t stop him from stealing the show closer to home with six victories on the seven-race card at Leopardstown, including both Group Threes.
It was also a memorable birthday for apprentice Jack Cleary, who rode four of the six winners, including both Group races.
By Peter Moore
Comments
