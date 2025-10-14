With Ryan Moore sidelined because of an injury, his 17-year-old son Toby was in action at Kempton Park on Friday and launched his jockey career with a solid third-place finish aboard Valdorcia.
Toby is currently an apprentice to top trainer Charlie Appleby.
Valdorcia is a once-raced daughter of Oasis Dream who finished third on her only previous start when ridden by William Buick at the same track in September.
She carried 7lb less weight than her opponents because of Toby’s apprentice allowance.
Valdorcia proved tricky to load into the stalls but eventually entered the gate after being fitted with a blindfold.
She broke smartly from the stalls to dispute the early lead before settling in second behind 4-6 favourite Tarot. The more experienced Tarot kicked on in the straight to win by two and a quarter lengths with Valdorcia losing out in a photo for second after a late rally under her young rider.
Nico de Boinville made his return to the saddle a winning one with a front-running success aboard The Expensive One in the Dragonbet Born From The Betting Ring Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Stratford. De Boinville has been sidelined since he was kicked in the back in a fall at Plumpton on Easter Monday.
Sean Bowen made it 100 winners for the season in record quick time after reaching the milestone in the 2m4f handicap hurdle on Isle Of Sark, trained by his brother Mickey at Sedgefield on Wednesday.
Chepstow held the Welsh Champion Hurdle on Sunday and appropriately enough it went to a Welsh trained horse with Celtic Dino taking the honours.
The Sam Thomas-trained six-year-old was placed at Graded level last season for owner Dai Walters, a great supporter of Welsh racing who won the race 12 months ago with Lump Sum.
Shane Kelly surprised everyone when announcing his retirement from the saddle after partnering the aptly named Amazing Journey to finish seventh in the 7f nursery for trainer Jamie Osborne at Goodwood on Sunday.
The 46-year-old had his first ride in 1995 and rode more than 1,300 winners in Britain and Ireland.
An extraordinary 72 hours for William Haggas have seen the Somerville Lodge trainer bag a double at York on Friday, followed by a winner at Newmarket.
Haggas quickly followed up with another double at York on Saturday before Day Of Grace scored at Goodwood on Sunday to wrap up the perfect weekend.
By Peter Moore
