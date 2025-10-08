Rossa Ryan reached a momentous milestone in the 2m handicap at Ascot’s BetMGM Autumn Friday raceday after recording his 1,000th British victory on Blazeon Five.
Ryan, who rode his first winner at Lingfield in March 2017, sealed the landmark with a length-and-a-half success on the Alan King-trained seven-year-old, who thrived on the rain-softened ground to record her third course-and-distance success.
Trainer Richard Hannon completed a quickfire double after Aramram and Angel Hunter scored for the Marlborough handler in the final two races on the card.
Under Tom Marquand, the four-year-old had to dig deep to hold off the challenge of Sea Baaeed in the Class Two handicap run over six furlongs to score by a nose.
The finale on the card went to Angel Hunter who relished the step up to a mile to win going away by a length and three quarters.
A syndicate went up against racing's powerhouses and came out on top in the feature contest as Fantasy World caused an upset in the Listed Noel Murless Stakes.
The Andrew Balding-trained 20-1 shot was the lowest-rated horse in the field but knuckled down to fend off the well-fancied Juddmonte runner Nightwalker by a neck to the delight of the 16-strong Kennet Valley Syndicate, whose ecstatic reaction to the win lit up a rainy afternoon at the Berkshire track.
Heading into the straight, Nightwalker who had made all the running was joined by Fantasy World. The pair were neck and neck heading into the last half furlong. At one stage it looked like Nightwalker might just hold on before Fantasy World came again and held on to win by a neck under Rob Hornby.
After riding a four timer on Thursday at Salisbury, champion jockey Oisin Murphy was quickly on the score sheet after steering Agean Prince to a very impressive eight length victory in the 1m 4f novice stakes.
The Charlie Appleby trained son of Dubawi was having his first run for 289 days. The three-year-old, who was last seen breaking his maiden at Kempton in December, was having his first start since being gelded and made all under Oisin Murphy, with stablemate and favourite Race To The Stars relegated to a distant fourth under William Buick.
Elsewhere on the card, the opening amateur jockeys race went to the Richard Fahey trained Rainbow Nebula with Eireann Cagney doing the steering.
By Peter Moore
