Trainer Karl Burke, jockey Clifford Lee and owner Sheik Mohammed Obaid completed a repeat of 12 months earlier by taking the Bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket at the weekend.
Last year, the silks of Obaid were carried to victory on Liberty Lane, who earlier this year went on to win a Class One listed race at Goodwood.
From the head of the weights, Boiling Point was given a no-excuses ride from the front and just had enough in reserve to hold off the late lunge of Indalo in a photo finish.
Despite returning at 14-1, there was no shortage of confidence in Boiling Point from within his own ranks, with Burke highlighting on more than one occasion in the build-up that this was a Group horse running in a handicap.
Having finished a head second in the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York last month, Boiling Point had been knocking on the door, even going back to the time he was beaten a short head in the Tattersall Stakes as a two-year-old when trained by Roger Varian, who was again on the wrong side of the photo with Indalo.
Burke continued his fine run with juveniles as Leading Dancer opened her account in a one-two for the stable in the fillies' novice at Newcastle’s card on Sunday.
After stepping down in class from a competitive debut at Doncaster this month, Leading Dancer went off the market leader here. The Starman filly made the running under Clifford Lee before powering clear to leave stablemate Light The Night Up four and three-quarter lengths behind.
There were emotional scenes at the Curragh on Sunday after 7-1 favorite Puturhandstogether took the Irish Cesarewitch in the hands of Niall McCallagh, who eclipsed 36 years since his first win in the race and breezed past his son Scott in the final furlong on his way to a memorable victory.
When the 56-year-old McCullagh woke up on Sunday morning, the day was his as he had no scheduled spins at the Curragh. However, as he flicked through his racecard he noticed a certain Joseph O'Brien-trained Fred Winter winner lingering as second reserve under 8st 7lb and made a speculative call to his agent Ciaran O'Toole.
Il Est Francais is to stay in Britain all season with Tom George following a change of ownership with King George the first target for the horse.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.