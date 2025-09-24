Hollie Doyle and Dylan Browne McMonagle have been granted temporary licences to ride in Hong Kong later this year, joining a growing contingent of jockeys trying their hands on the competitive circuit.
Harry Bentley and Andrea Atzeni have recently been joined by David Probert and Derby winner Richard Kingscote in Hong Kong, looking to take the next step in their careers.
The short stint will last from November 5 until December 23, and for Doyle, who has spent the last few winters riding in Hong Kong, it is another challenge she is relishing.
Aidan O'Brien has been hit with another blow to his jockey plans as Christophe Soumillon who was drafted in to fill the void left by the injured Ryan Moore, will miss the Cambridgeshire meeting at Newmarket this month after receiving two separate bans.
Soumillon was drafted in as number one and sparkled at Leopardstown recently, with Delacroix's win in the Irish Champion Stakes the highlight of a treble.
The raceday stewards at Leopardstown imposed a two-day ban on Soumillon as a result of an incident coming out of the stalls on board Delacroix when his mount moved sharply to his left from stall eight, causing Royal Champion and Anmaat to be short of room.
Two days earlier, the rider partnered Sugar Island to finish third in the Group Two May Hill Stakes at Doncaster. However, the whip review committee convened and found Soumillon to have used the whip above the permitted level of six on the Flat in Britain. The committee suspended him for six days from September 25 to 30 inclusive.
The highly promising Stanhope Gardens, who finished fifth in the Derby, has died following a freak accident on the gallops.
Trained by Ralph Beckett, the three-year-old had progressed well in just six starts. He lost out to Delacroix by a neck as a juvenile in the Group Three Autumn Stakes and produced a career best when finishing fifth behind Lambourn in the Epsom Classic.
Japan's challenge for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe has suffered a blow with the news that Shin Emperor will not travel from Ireland to France following his disappointing effort in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.
Following tests at his temporary base on the Curragh, Shin Emperor was found to have suffered a breathing issue, as well as a "moderate" internal bleed.
Forty-seven-year-old jockey David Maxwell has been forced to retire by doctors after breaking his back for a fourth time.
In total during his career, Maxwell suffered six concussions, four fractured spines, a broken jaw in six places, punctured lungs and broken ribs, but still rode 75 winners in Britain.
It’s also been reported that David Maxwell is set to sell all his 16 horses, which will take place at a unique dispersal sale in October.
By Peter Moore
