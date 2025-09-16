This weekend has seen the final classic of the flat season along with the Irish Champions Festival weekend dominating the world of racing.
At Doncaster the St Leger isn’t just the final classic of the British flat racing season it is also the oldest, having first been run in 1776. Over a distance of 1m6½f it is the longest of the five races.
Saturday’s renewal of the race went to the Aidan O’Brien trained Scandinavia who clinched victory by a neck from 14-1 chance Rahiebb on the line to give O’Brien the accolade of becoming the first trainer in modern history to claim three consecutive winners of the St Leger to go with victories in 2023 with Continuous and Jan Brueghel 12 months ago.
Jockey Tom Marquand steered home the 2-1 favourite in a thrilling finish, just managing to hold off the challenge of Rahiebb.
For Marquand it was a sweet triumph in front of a packed crowd at Doncaster after his previous win in 2020 came during Covid restrictions.
Over in Ireland, O’Brien’s day got better after capturing a record-extending 13th victory in the Irish Champion Stakes, as 2-1 favourite Delacroix produced an emphatic performance to come home three quarters of a length ahead of Anmaat (4-1) at Leopardstown.
Eve Johnson Houghton delivered her second Group One winner of her training career after Zavateri prevailed in the National Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday.
Johnson Houghton hailed her unbeaten two-year-old as probably the best horse she has trained following back-to-back Group Two wins, but on Sunday this was going to be the colts toughest assignment yet, having to face one of the one of the best juvenile’s O’Brien trains in Gstaad.
From the moment the stalls opened, Bishop settled Zavateri at the back of the pack. Inside the two furlong pole the son of Without Parole drew level with Gstaad.
The pair quickly pulled clear of the rest, with neither willing to give best. It was nip and tuck all the way before Zavateri got his head down at the right time to give Johnson Houghton a famous victory.
Kathy Turner was full of emotion after saddling her first winner since taking over the training licence from her father Bill who died last month at the age of 78.
The Dark Baron ran out the 22-1 winner of the opening 1m 2f handicap at Bath on Sunday.
The Dark Baron was Turner’s fifth runner since taking over the licence, and the victory was a poignant one.
By Peter Moore
