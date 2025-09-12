Caoillin Quinn enjoyed his first ever ride around Epsom after steering Give It To Me OJ to victory in the feature race of the day The Sash & Dash By Quickslide Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap Stakes, run over the same mile and a half as the Betfred Derby.
Fresh from enjoying his best season over jumps, the 24-year-old made a quick exit from stall six, the evens favourite found himself at the head of affairs after the first furlong to take up a position he would hold all the way to the line under the Grade Two-winning rider.
As the field tracked over to the side rail turning for home, Quinn pushed clear on the four-year-old who was last seen winning the bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle at Sandown Park in April, to go on and win by two and a half lengths from Saligo Bay.
Up and coming apprentice Mason Paetel bagged a first and last race double on the card after victories on Runswick and Pink Azalea.
Runswick struck at the third time of asking after making all to take the opening 7f novice stakes for Newmarket trainer Ed Dunlop.
Having finished sixth over a mile at Windsor, son of Ghaiyyath took a drop back to seven furlongs to go on and win by three quarters of a length from the odds on shot St Anton.
Trainer Harry Eustace saw his decision to try Kisskodi back over seven furlongs vindicated with victory in the Residence-Make It A Full House Handicap.
Swooping late down the stands’ side rail, the 7-2 favourite moved easily past eventual runner-up Stenmark, before scoring by three quarters of a length, to register win number four of the campaign.
Henry Candy feared he was going to be out of luck with Double Red for the fourth race in succession before he eventually prevailed in the Chigwell Group Handicap over a mile and a quarter.
Victory appeared unlikely at one stage, however the Belardo gelding soon gathered momentum ahead of securing victory by two lengths from Prince Rasam.
Tronido quickly backed up her success at Sandown just two weeks ago with a comfortable victory by six lengths under Tyler Heard in the 1m 1f handicap.
By Peter Moore
