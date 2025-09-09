Former jump jockeys Jim Crowley and Trevor Whelan suffered suspected broken legs as they took crashing falls in a frightening incident on the flat at York.
They were fired into the turf around a quarter of a mile from home in the feature Sky Bet Starman Garrowby Stakes, which was won by Elmonjed.
With the field of nine racing in a tight bunch in the six-furlong sprint, Crowley's mount Almeraq came down and Whelan, who was on Tiger Bay, was brought down. Screens were erected and they were treated on the course.
No injuries were reported to either Tiger Bay or Almeraq.
Middleham Park Racing's dream of landing a classic evaporated on Sunday when Lazy Griff was revealed to be a non-runner in the Betfred St Leger.
Lazy Griff had been earmarked for the race ever since finishing second to Lambourn in the Derby at Epsom, shaping as though he would be suited by the step up in trip to a mile and six and a half furlongs.
He was third behind Lambourn in the Irish Derby later in June, after which Charlie Johnston immediately said how much he was looking forward to the Leger.
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy had a 30th birthday to remember after riding a four-timer at Kempton on Saturday.
The Irishman steered Giavellotto, Sky Safari, Drama and Caprelo to victory to stretch his lead at the top of the jockeys table by 28 from Billy Loughnane with Cieren Fallon back in third place with 70 winners.
Last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Aventure secured a first Group One success after powering clear to win the Qatar Prix Vermeille at Longchamp on Sunday.
Aventure was ridden with supreme confidence by Maxime Guyon with Prix de Diane winner Gezora coming from last to run a promising trial in second.
In contrast to the delight in the Aventure camp, there was confusion and disappointment among those connected to Whirl.
The dual Group One winner was still there with every chance two out but found little and trailed in last of the six.
By Peter Moore
