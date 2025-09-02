Racing is a sport which experiences many highs and lows.
This week the world of racing lost two great characters.
Legendary jockey Geoff Lewis passed away at the age of 89. Just days after the death of Lewis was announced, Godolphin told the world the shock death of 2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court.
Lewis, the only Welshman to ride a derby winner, after steering Mill Reef to victory at Epsom in 1971, rode 1,880 winners in a career in the saddle that spanned 26 years.
Apart from winning the Derby, Lewis also won the 2,000 Guineas in 1969 with Right Tack, Mysterious in the 1,000 Guineas back in 1973 and the Epsom Oaks twice with Altesse Royal 1971 and Mysterious in 1973.
After initially working as a hotel page boy, he started his racing career as an apprentice with Ron Smyth, who was a trainer in Epsom between 1953 and 1979.
Lewis retired as a jockey in 1979, after which he applied for a trainer's licence and began to train at Thirty Acre Barn, near Epsom racecourse. He trained almost 500 winners, including the outstanding sprinter Lake Coniston, before his retirement to Spain in 1999. In 2014, he moved back to Cranleigh, to be near his daughter in Ewhurst.
This year's 2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court has had to be put down following complications arising from the hoof disease laminitis.
Ruling Court gave Godolphin a memorable afternoon in the Newmarket Classic in May, when, ridden by William Buick, he defeated Field Of Gold by half a length. The son of Justify won three times and made the frame on his three other starts, most recently when third in the Coral-Eclipse.
After winning the 2,000 Guineas, Ruling Court was teed up for an attempt at a Classic double, but he was declared a non-runner on the day of the Derby because of the softening ground. Instead, he went to Royal Ascot later in June, where he finished third in the St James' Palace Stakes.
The Lambourne training partnership of Daniel and Claire Kubler have decided to embark on a new challenge in Bahrain and train for Shaikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and other members of the royal family.
The husband-and-wife partnership, who have been training under a joint-licence at Sarsen Farm in Lambourn for five seasons, have been offered a "remarkable opportunity" to train in the Middle East, a move which will see their operation in Britain scaled back.
Aidan O’Brien has said that there is every chance that Scandinavia and Lambourn will run against each other in the forthcoming Betfred St Leger on September 13.
O'Brien has won the final British Classic of the season on eight occasions and last year stablemates Jan Brueghel and Illinois slugged it out in a thrilling finish to Doncaster's staying showpiece.
Jockey Ryan Moore is set to miss the rest of the season with a broken leg which will rule him out of the Irish Champions Festival and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as well as many other major autumn races.
O'Brien broke the shock news at the Curragh on Saturday, when Moore was stood down from his five intended rides, with the trainer revealing a scan on Friday had shown the Ballydoyle number-one jockey had fractured his right femur.
