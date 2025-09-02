Jockey Saffie Osborne bagged a double on Family Festival Friday at Sandown Park, after steering Lipsink and Sticktoyourguns to victory in front of a healthy crowd at the Surrey venue.
In among the showers and sunshine, Osborne completed a quick-fire double with the first leg going to top weight Lipsink in the five furlongs handicap.
Despite racing keenly, the eight-year-old led after a furlong out against the far rail before managing to hold on to get the better of the Tony Carroll trained Charlie Mason with Irishman Colin Keane in the saddle, to win by a head.
Thirty minutes later, Osborne rode Sticktoyourguns to victory on debut for Owen Burrows in the seven furlongs maiden. The race itself featured some top-level pedigrees and it was Sticktoyourguns who came out on top, finishing a length and a quarter clear.
Osborne positioned him towards the rear of the field with two furlongs to run, but the colt showed a sharp turn of foot to sweep past his rivals.
The opening race on the card went to the Richard Hannon trained Lebron Power with Sean Levey aboard.
The two-year-old on her fourth run was ridden to challenge inside the final furlong to go on and win readily by three quarters of a length.
Man of La Mancha has had a busy season having already raced eight times this year. The Ralph Beckett trained three-year-old, under Hector Crouch, made steady headway out wide tracking the leaders. Although edging right inside the final furlong, the son of Lope de Vega stayed on to lead towards the finish to score by three quarters of a length.
Tronido was a comfortable winner of the fillies’ handicap after pulling clear of the field to win cosily by three and a quarter lengths for Epsom trainer Simon Dow.
The four-year-old who finished third in this race a year ago was always travelling well and virtually led all the way with Paddy Bradley in the plate.
A competitive finale on the card went to Beach Point who recently produced a career best performance to win an eight-runner handicap at Sandown a month ago.
With father and son owners John and Peter Seabrook present, the gelding edged right inside the final furlong before facing a strong challenge from Something Splendid, but managed to just hold on to score by a nose.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.