Gordon Grey simply loves Epsom with the five-year-old bringing up his third victory at the Surrey course after taking the Betfred Amateur Derby Handicap on the downs on Bank Holiday Monday.
Despite finishing last in the race 12 months ago, the grey couldn’t have been more convincing after making all to win convincingly by five lengths with Paul Hainey in the saddle.
The 32-year-old jockey, who was the work-rider for three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner Stradivarius, was having his first ride at the venue and could not have enjoyed a more perfect one.
"It's great," Hainey said. "He's very uncomplicated and likes to set his own fractions. The best thing to do is to just leave him alone. I wasn't in charge out there – he was. I was just a passenger.
"He's very genuine and I actually took a little look at the screen within the final furlong and was able to slightly let up a little. He almost wanted to stop then because he knew his job was done."
"I think he'll win again, it's a pleasure to ride him and I'm grateful to Ben and all the owners," Hainey added.
"It's such an iconic venue – there's not many better racecourses in the world to ride at, never mind a winner. This is right up there with my best wins. It's such a prestigious track and first ride, first winner – I'm very lucky. My mum, my dad, my wife and her parents are all here today, so it's very special."
It was also Gordon Grey’s fourth win in a row with the versatility of the horse very much in evidence, including a maiden hurdle victory at Worcester.
It was a mixed day for Rossa Ryan after picking up a double on the afternoon he also received a two-day ban by the stewards.
Ryan just got up on the line to steer Partisan Hero to victory in the 7f handicap for trainer David Loughane.
The five-year-old was a winner at the track in June and put up another bold showing on his return, coming out narrowly on top in a prolonged battle with the Archie Watson-trained Aurora Majesty.
Partisan Hero prevailed by a head, with Ryan stating he was "always doing just enough", but no sooner had he spoken than Aurora Majesty's rider Hollie Doyle initiated a review of the finish and a stewards' inquiry was subsequently called.
After five minutes of deliberation the objection was overturned, but Ryan still picked up a ban for careless riding for allowing his ride to drift into the fifth-placed Bell Shot.
The second leg of the Ryan double went to Jiff’s Army who had previously won over C&D a month ago, before finishing a disappointing ninth of 12 in a handicap at Brighton.
Monday was a different story with the three-year-old shaken up inside the final furlong to get up and win by a neck from Due West.
The father and daughter partnership of Jamie and Saffie Osborne proved successful in the opener after Em Four prevailed to win by a length from Danger Alert.
The three-year-old is not only owned by the trainer but he also bred the gelding as well. Oisin Murphy may have enjoyed a stellar week at York but he was out of luck as hot favourite Ghost Mode was denied a first success in the 7f maiden.
The 1-3 shot looked to have the race under control but was reeled in by the Ollie Sangster-trained Mayaada, who fought past Ghost Mode in the final furlong to win by two and a half lengths under Sam James.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.