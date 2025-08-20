He won it six times starting with Indian Spark in 1996 and ending with Mick’s Yer Man in 2013, who was partnered by the trainer’s grandson, Ryan While. Mick’s Yer Man went on to gain Listed honours in the 2014 Pavilion Stakes at Ascot, while The Lord, winner of the 2002 Brocklesby, won the Listed Achilles Stakes in 2006.