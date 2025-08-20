British racing is to stage a one-day strike on Wednesday, September 10, to protest against Treasury plans to raise taxes on horse racing betting.
All four meetings on the day have now been rescheduled, making it a blank day in Britian.
Instead, racing will host a major campaign event in Westminster, where senior leaders will be joined by owners, trainers and jockeys to highlight the threat of the Treasury’s proposal on an industry which is worth £4.1 billion to the UK economy.
The fixtures originally scheduled for September 10 at Lingfield, Carlisle, Uttoxeter and Kempton have been rescheduled as follows: Lingfield (afternoon) moves to September 8 (afternoon), Carlisle (afternoon) moves to September 9 (evening), Uttoxeter (afternoon) moves to September 11 (evening), Kempton (evening) moves to September 15 (evening).
As a knock-on effect, the evening meeting scheduled for Kempton on September 15 switches to September 18.
The governing body of the sport is campaigning against the Treasury’s proposal to raise the current 15 per cent tax rate paid by bookmakers on racing and aligning it with online gaming, which currently stands at 21 per cent.
The world of racing is in mourning following the death of trainer Bill Turner at the age of 78 on Thursday morning.
Turner passed away after succumbing to his injuries sustained in a 'freak accident' on Monday, where he fractured his skull.
The unfortunate incident involved a colt he had been reportedly riding at his Dorset yard.
He had been on a ventilator since being rushed to hospital last Monday (August 11), but died less than 72 hours later.
Turner’s training career spanned six decades and included six winners of the Brocklesby Stakes.
He won it six times starting with Indian Spark in 1996 and ending with Mick’s Yer Man in 2013, who was partnered by the trainer’s grandson, Ryan While. Mick’s Yer Man went on to gain Listed honours in the 2014 Pavilion Stakes at Ascot, while The Lord, winner of the 2002 Brocklesby, won the Listed Achilles Stakes in 2006.
Having started his career in racing as a jockey, Turner switched to training after breaking his leg in a fall at Newton Abbot. He enjoyed success on the Flat and over jumps, sending out his first winner in a selling hurdle in February 1979, with his first Flat victory coming a month later.
Four jockeys involved in Ascot’s Shergar Cup have been banned for a combined 32 days by the whip review committee.
Dario di Tocco was banned for eight days for using his whip once above the permitted level of six, while Indian jockey Suraj Narredu received a four-day suspension for using his whip without giving his mount, Claymore, time to respond in the Shergar Cup Challenge.
Rest of the World pair Hugh Bowman and Karis Teetan also fell foul of the whip rules.
Bowman was banned for 12 days for using his whip once above the permitted level, in the incorrect place and without giving his mount and eventual Shergar Cup Challenge runner-up La Pulga enough time to respond.
Teetan was banned for eight days for using his whip once above the permitted level on the third-placed Venture Capital in the opening Shergar Cup Dash.
By Peter Moore
