Teenage jockey Billy Loughnane teamed up with Rebel’s Romance to claim his first Group One success of his young career in Germany on Sunday afternoon.
The 2023 champion apprentice came in for the mount in the Westminster 135th Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten as Godolphin's number one jockey William Buick was meant to be riding at Deauville, only for Shadow Of Light to be declared a late non-runner.
Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore have teamed up to become joint-trainers with immediate effect at Scotland’s most successful jumps stable.
The move comes as Russell celebrates 30 years with a professional licence, a period in which she has saddled more than 1,000 winners from her yard in Kinross, Perthshire, including two Grand National victories with One For Arthur in 2017 and Corach Rambler in 2023.
Further development could follow for the yard, which occupied 12th spot in the trainers' championship last season and scored at the Cheltenham Festival for a fourth time with Myretown in the Ultima.
Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien will be responsible for 11 of the 26 entries in the forthcoming St Leger at Doncaster in September.
Dual Derby and Oaks heroes Lambourn and Minnie Hauk join ante-post favourite and Goodwood Cup winner Scandinavia as part of an 11-strong entry from Ballydoyle, which also includes Pretty Polly and Nassau winner Whirl, another superstar entry for the Coolmore team.
Ombudsman and Delacroix are on course for their exciting rematch in this month’s Judmonte International at York, however leading miler Field Of Gold will not be lining up.
By Peter Moore
