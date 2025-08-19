The three-year-old finished last of 13 at Doncaster 42 days ago on her handicap debut. The filly was pushed along early and held up in the rear before making steady headway over 2f out. She soon edged left under Cole who switched right and stayed on between horses over a 1f out. The 5lb claimer asked one last effort from the filly who soon started pulling clear of her rivals to win cosily by six lengths at 20-1.