A pulsating finish to the main race of the day on BetMGM 80s raceday at Sandown Park on Saturday saw four horses in contention to lift the first prize of nearly £30,000.
The well backed A Bit Of Spirit showed pure grit and determination to get the better of Humidity, Oceans Four and Pacific Avenue to win by a nose under Rossa Ryan for the in form stable of Clive Cox.
Racing up with the pace throughout the seven furlong prize, which was won 12 months ago by subsequent Irish 2,000 Guineas hero and St James’ Palace Stakes winner Field Of Gold, it looked as though the market leader was going to have to settle for a place at best.
But despite being headed, and shuffled back to third, A Bit Of Spirit was far from finished after forging a gap between rivals to make it a line of four in contention for first prize on the final dash to the line.
And with one last lunge Group One winning rider Ryan galvanised his mount through the tightest of passages to prevail by a nose from Humidity, who was promoted to second following a stewards’ inquiry with the original runner-up Oceans Drive, demoted to third.
Lady Of Spain overcame a break of 255 days to extend her unbeaten record to five on her first start of the year in the BetMGM Atlanta Stakes.
The Roger Varian trained four-year-old was last seen winning a listed contest on the all-weather track at Deauville in December.
Making her first start on turf under Ray Dawson, she pulled clear to score by half a length from Blue Bolt.
The same combination completed a double on the card after Saddadd proved a cut above his rivals to land the Read Meg Nicholls Blog At BetMGM.co.uk Handicap by one-and-three-quarter lengths.
It turned out to be an exceptional day for Varian who completed an across the card four timer with Secret Echo at Beverly and Coming Attraction who prevailed at Chester.
By Peter Moore
