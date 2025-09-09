Super Saturday was certainly the case for William and Maureen Haggas after completing a three-timer on day two of the Big Ascot Food & Wine Racing Weekend on Saturday.
The Newmarket handlers got the ball rolling on the second race of the day when Crown Of Oaks landed the Silent Pool Gin “Confined” Handicap.
The three-year-old has looked a totally different animal since being gelded back in July. He made a winning handicap debut at Ayr. Despite carrying a 6lb rise, the well-bred horse relished the soft ground to demolish the field of six to win by six and a half lengths.
After recording his second win on the bounce he was cut to 4-1 (from 10) for Newmarket's heritage handicap on September 27.
The profitable afternoon for the Haggas’ continued when Tenability brought up a four-timer after sealing victory in the Class Two Silent Pool Gin Handicap.
The progressive three-year-old had already posted back-to-back wins over the C&D and landed another success at the Berkshire track to make it a hat-trick of victories in the space of six weeks, under Cieran Fallon with strong driving managed to just find a bit more to overcome the challenge of favorite Push The Limit by a length. The victory also gave Fallon a double on the afternoon.
Abloom got off the mark in good style at Ripon in a novice race six weeks ago. On her handicap debut, the filly out of Night Of Thunder scored for Marco Ghiani after setting the early pace before coming across to the near side rail to kick from home a furlong out to win unchallenged by a comfortable three and a quarter lengths.
The Haggas’ day kept giving after claiming a double at Haydock to give them five winners and two seconds. Not a bad day at the office.
The Brian Meehan trained River Card had run in a valuable newcomers race on debut at Deauville last month finishing a very encouraging second. The two-year-old gelding went one better on his UK debut after getting his nose in front by a head from debutant Maltese Cross.
The Schweppes Handicap has been a boggy race for favourites; having not seen one prevail for the last ten years.
Native Warrior went to post at the top of the market for Karl Burke. The northern trainer has a canny knack of winning big Saturday handicaps, and once again the Leyburn handler came up trumps with the four-year-old challenging to lead a furlong out to go on and win by a length and a half under Jamie Spencer.
The Racing Club syndicate and a large amount of their members were celebrating on Saturday afternoon after Brosay landed the Class Two handicap with Harry Davies in the plate.
After producing a career best to land a Racing League event at Windsor last month, the three-year-old got the better of Jubilee Walk to score by a length.
West Country trainer Rod Millman seems to enjoy his visits to the south of the country. Just a week after saddling Woolhampton to victory at Sandown , the three-time C&D winner scored again by flying home to pip long-time leader All Ways Glamorous on the line in a Class Two handicap.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.