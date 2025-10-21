A stunning Godolphin juvenile Talk Of New York became the talk of the town when showing an impressive turn of foot to storm home by five and a half lengths in the mile maiden stakes at Kempon Park on Wednesday evening.
The son of Wootton Bassett took a keen hold when making the early running but quickened clear inside the final furlong to win in good style by five and a half lengths on debut with William Buick aboard.
Talk Of New York along with second favorite Go Rimbaud pulled clear of their rivals inside the final furlong before a prodigious turn of foot from the two-year-old sprinted clear of the John & Thady Gosden colt to send bookmakers into an early quote for next year's 2,000 Guineas of 33-1.
Mason Paetel rode his 30th winner of the season after steering Lipsink to a surprise victory in the opening apprentice handicap run over 6f.
The gelding started at 22-1 despite winning at Sandown in August; the eight-year-old ran a creditable fifth of 14 at Bath recently.
Inside the final half furlong, the winner looked to be coming from three horses with McLoven and Tyger Bay in contention with the eventual winner.
Paetel led towards the finish on Lipsink to go on and win by half a length from McLoven.
Alarming had been threatening to get her head in front for the first time after two promising efforts, including a good fourth at Goodwood.
Under Rossa Ryan, the Ralph Beckett trained two-year-old managed to get up on the line to pip No Nay Data by a short head in the 7f novice fillies stakes, the Class Two feature race of the evening.
Buick was expected to ride a double on the night with his only two rides, but the 1-4 on favourite Military Cross was edged out in a photo finish by a short head from Bahadur.
Silvestre De Sousa bagged a double on the card after steering Dandy G Boy and Buxted Too to victory.
Dandy G Boy just got on the line to score by three quarters of a length in the 7f handicap before De Sousa scored in the finale on Buxted Too for Ian Williams.
Kitaro Kich bought up his fifth win of the year after taking the 7f Class Five handicap with Neil Callan in the plate for George Baker.
By Peter Moore
