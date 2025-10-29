Richard Hannon hailed Rosallion as "the horse of a lifetime" after the trainer said the three-time Group One winner had been retired.
Owned and bred by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, Rosallion's finest moment came in last year's St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot where he defeated Henry Longfellow and Notable Speech, winners of the Poule d'Essai des Poulains and of the 2,000 Guineas respectively.
Rosallion claimed his first Group One as a two-year-old in 2023 when landing the Prix Jean- Luc Lagardere on Arc day under Sean Levey – who rode him in all of his 13 starts – and also won the Irish 2,000 Guineas from stable-mate Haatem last year.
Speaking at Newbury, Hannon said: “He was the horse of a lifetime and the best I've ever worked with.”
Champion jockey Sean Bowen and trainer Olly Murphy completed four-timers on consecutive days, with Bowen now ridden 118 winners already this season and Murphy bagging one short of 50.
Bowen kicked off his latest haul in the 2m4f beginners’ chase at Worcester, denying Wendingo, who was Jamie Snowden’s highest-rated hurdler last season, after galvanising the Olly Murphy-trained Wade Out to prevail by a head in a thrilling battle to the line.
The result stood after a stewards’ inquiry, as Bowen once again demonstrated his trademark strength in a finish.
Up and coming jockey Jack Callan was celebrating his first ever treble after riding Fiery Damsal, Zariela and Savvy Stellar to victory at Southwell during the week.
Northern trainer Karl Burke has continued on his winning ways, with his best season ever by training 120 winners in the UK this year. Incredibly the trainer has sent out a total of 61 two-year-old winners, including Lam Yai who was an impressive winner at Doncaster at the weekend.
James Owen, normally known for his high percentage of jump winners, has also had a magnificent flat campaign by bagging a century of winners. The magic mark was brought up at Doncaster on Friday when Rogue Diplomat took the Class Two 7f handicap.
The last Group One race of the flat season, the William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes was dominated by Aidan O’Brien with the Ballydoyle trainer saddling the first three home after Hawk Mountain was always doing enough to hold off the challenge of Action.
O'Brien inched closer to his own Group One record, as both Puerto Rico and Pierre Bonnard enhanced their Classic claims when starring in a big-race double at Saint-Cloud.
O’Brien registered a record 28 top-level victories in 2017 and less than 24 hours after Hawk Mountain gave him a 23rd top-level success for 2025 at Doncaster, he took his tally to 25 in France.
By Peter Moore
