Two massive shocks alongside some outstanding quality racing saw the highlight of the flat season, Champions Day at Ascot live up to the hype in front of a massive crowd of more than 31,000, up by eight per cent on 2024 figures.
Powerful Glory produced one of the greatest shocks in horse racing history with a remarkable 200/1 last-gasp success in the Group One QIPCO British Champions Sprint.
The lightly raced winner benefited from another superbly judged ride on Ascot’s straight course from Jamie Spencer.
The three-year-old colt got up to collar the French raider and favorite Lazzat in the final stages. Powerful Glory usurps 150/1 Sussex Stakes scorer Qirat as the longest-priced winner of a Group One race in the UK.
If one shock was enough to get everybody talking, Cicero's Gift became the second shock winner at this year’s QIPCO British Champions Day as he defied odds of 100/1 for trainer Charlie Hills in the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
Cicero’s Gift made good progress up the far rail to lead passing the furlong pole and saw his race out strongly under Jason Watson to win by a length and a quarter.
Calandagan atoned for his narrow defeat in last year’s Champion Stakes as he stormed to a two-and-a-quarter-length success over market rival Ombudsman in a dazzling 2025 edition of the ten-furlong showpiece.
Before the race, all the talk was about three horses, Ombudsman, Delacroix and Calandagan, who went under the radar.
Approaching the final furlong Ombudsman drew alongside the winner, but under Mickael Barzalona, the gelding showed the best change of gear to score by two and a quarter lengths.
Kalpana, ridden by Colin Keane, defended her Fillies and Mares Stakes title for trainer Andrew Balding.
Following her seventh in the Group One Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe earlier this month, Kalpana produced her best performance of the season. From the two-furlong pole, the 11/8 market leader quickened away in brilliant style to win the race for a second successive year.
By Peter Moore
