Cheltenham racecourse staged their traditional November meeting over the weekend, with the highlight of the three days the Paddy Power Gold Cup which went to the Dan Skelton trained Panic Attack, who became just the third mare to win the race this century after Lady Cricket (2000) and Happy Diva (2019).
Not seen out since January, the nine-year-old went to the front at the last and powered home to see off 100-30 Favourite Vincenzo by four lengths. The winner’s stable companion Hoe Joly Smoke (9-1) was another two and a quarter lengths back in third.
Trainer Dan Skelton revealed the Listed Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase as a future target, with the long-term aim being the Grade Two Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase at The Festival.
The highlight of Carnival Sunday featured the £100,000 Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle, which went to Alexei under Brendan Powell for trainer Joe Tizzard.
The five-year-old travelled well throughout and after taking the lead at the final flight he came home the comfortable six-length winner from Helnwein (14-1).
Tizzard bagged a treble at Cheltenham along with success at Uttoxeter and Fontwell to give the Dorset trainer five winners in his past five runners.
By Peter Moore
