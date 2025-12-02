Constitution Hill, whose first two seasons over jumps led him to being ranked among the finest hurdlers of all time, fell for the third time in his past four starts in the early stages of a much-anticipated Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle at the weekend.
The New Lion, unbeaten in five starts, also fell, two out, in the closing stages, in a dramatic conclusion to the race.
With the two market leaders out of the race, last season’s Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace was left to fight out the finish with the remaining three participants.
The main challenge came from the Irish raider Anzadam – ridden by Paul Townend in the State Man colours. But the mare held of Anzadam to win by a length and a half.
Trainer Jeremy Scott had been reluctant to travel up from Somerset for the Fighting Fifth Hurdle with a mare who had been beaten at Wetherby last month, wanting to give her more time to recover.
The feature race at Newbury on Saturday, the Coral Gold Cup, went to the Dan Skelton trained Panic Attack with claimer Tristan Durrell aboard.
History was made in the race with the horse becoming the first mare to win the Paddy Power Gold Cup and Coral Gold Cup and the first horse to do the exclusive double since Celestial Gold in 2004.
By Peter Moore
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.