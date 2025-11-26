Trainer Jamie Snowden completed a unique feat at Windsor over the weekend after Future Bucks on stable debut made it a clean sweep of a winner at every jumps track in the UK.
It was winner number 49 for the season and also the first winner for the yard at Windsor.
Champion jockey Sean Bowen completed his haul of winning at all British jumps tracks when scoring at Windsor on Sunday.
Jump racing returned to Windsor in December last year after a break of almost 20 years and, on his third start at the track, Bowen steered the Olly Murphy-trained Roaring Conquest to victory in the 3m handicap hurdle.
The six-year-old was making his seasonal reappearance, having won one of his four starts in his debut campaign, and was stepping into handicap company for the first time.
Winchester-based trainer Chris Gordon had a Saturday to remember after taking Haydock's Premier meeting on Saturday by storm with a 462-1 treble that included Grade Two success with Diamond Hunter, victory for Electric Mason in the £100,000 Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle and a third straight win over fences for the progressive David's Well.
All three were partnered by the trainer's son Freddie, who also finished second on Andashan in the 2m 3f handicap hurdle.
Newton Novices' Hurdle winner Diamond Hunter will bid to take the stable to an even higher level on December 26, when he bids for Grade One glory in the Formby Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.
Elsewhere at the weekend, Champion Hurdle favorite Lossiemouth laid down an early Cheltenham marker with an emphatic 19 length victory in the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown on Saturday.
On Sunday at the same track, Willie Mullins saddled a 1-2 after Gaelic Warrior edged out Fact To File in a dramatic finish to the John Durkan Memorial Chase. Mullins has now won this race no fewer than 11 times.
By Peter Moore
