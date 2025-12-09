Trainer Alice Haynes had her final runners as a trainer at Chelmsford on Thursday evening, saying she is no longer finding the profession financially viable.
Haynes, who has had a licence for five seasons, said she would "love to stay involved in the sport", mentioning the possibility of taking on a role in the media.
In a statement on Thursday, Haynes said: "Tonight at Chelmsford I will saddle my final runners as a trainer. It's a sentence I never imagined I would have to say.
"Stepping away from something that has shaped my days and captured my heart has been an incredibly painful decision, but the truth is that racing's current financial model does not make it viable to continue.
"As for what's next, I'm taking a step back to reflect and see where the next chapter leads. I'd love to stay involved in the sport, perhaps through media work or any opportunities that come my way – and maybe one day I'll train again. This is by no means a goodbye to the sport that has given me so much and I love."
Ryan Moore was back among the winners on his second ride back from a three-month injury layoff when steering Lazzar to victory in the 6f novice at Lingfield.
The three-year-old was sent off the 1-2 favourite and held off the late challenge of Tokyo Joe to strike for trainer Richard Hughes.
The victory came after Moore was beaten a neck into second on his comeback ride aboard Sovereign Wealth in the opening 7f nursery.
The jockey had been on the sidelines since suffering a stress fracture to his leg in August and looked set to make a perfect comeback aboard the George Boughey-trained juvenile, only to be run down in the closing stages by 11-4 chance Chale Chalo.
Moore completed a happy afternoon by steering Morrophore to victory in the Winter Oaks Trial fillies handicap.
Moore’s apprentice son Toby is sidelined until March after suffering a fractured collarbone in a fall at Chelmsford.
Jonjo and AJ O’Neill picked up their first winner for 35 days after We’re Red And Blue captured the 2m handicap hurdle.
The horse had performed below par when finishing only tenth of 12 at Aintree on November 8, prompting the yard to close for three weeks.
We're Red And Blue was the yard's fifth runner since the O'Neills returned to action on December 2.
Saturday saw the renewal of the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, with the favorite II Etait Temps justifying favouritism to score for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.
Meanwhile at Aintree, the Ben Pauling trained Twig narrowly held of the challenge of Mr Vango in the Becher handicap chase.
Peter Moore
