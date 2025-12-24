Impose Toi continued his excellent season and established himself as Britain's best staying hurdler with another majestic win in the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on day two of the Howden Christmas Family Raceday Weekend, in front of a record crowd for the day of 20,659.
Nicky Henderson’s seven-year-old has already been successful this campaign at Aintree and Newbury, and shrugged off a 6lb weight pull with his Long Distance Hurdle rival Strong Leader to record another strong-travelling success under Nico de Boinville to give Henderson his third win in the race.
The opening three runner 2m5f graduation chase went to the sole British trained runner Iroko, who fended off the challenge of the Irish trained duo Firefox and James Du Berlais.
Sitting behind Firefox for much of the race before launching a powerful attack at the final fence under Jonjo O'Neill Jr the seven-year-old flew over the last to power home by four and three quarter lengths.
There was a great scrap at the finish of the second race on the card with Jakar Du Moulin getting up in a four way finish to the line for Paul Nicholls with Harry Cobden in the saddle.
Dan Skelton described his brother’s ride on Etalon “as one of the best rides you will ever see from a jockey” after landing the 2m 3f Howden Handicap Chase.
Always travelling well under Skelton, a big jump at the second last gave the eight-year-old a big advantage before pulling clear. Despite a diminishing advantage near the finish, he eventually went on to win by two and a half lengths.
It was a family affair at Ascot for the Williams with Christian and his two girls present at the Berkshire course. They received an early Christmas present when Deep Cave took the 3m Howden Silver Cup Handicap Chase under Jack Tudor.
By Peter Moore
