The world of racing has been mourning the death of legendary trainer Ian Balding who died at the age of 87.
Balding trained the brilliant Mill Reef to win the Derby and Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in 1971 and later saddled the hugely popular sprinter Lochsong to a series of big-race victories.
Balding, the father of television broadcaster Clare, won the National Hunt Chase on Time at the 1963 Cheltenham Festival during his career as an amateur jockey.
He excelled as a trainer and his Kingsclere yard in Newbury produced many Group One victors, including Glint Of Gold, Selkirk, Lochsong and most notably Mill Reef.
He retired in 2002 and handed over the licence to his son Andrew, who is now a multiple classic-winning trainer.
Conditional jockey Ben Bromley has announced his retirement from the saddle.
The rider has been based with Paul Nicholls in Somerset and has ridden 43 winners since taking out a licence in 2019. He enjoyed his finest moment when Park Annonciade landed a valuable handicap hurdle at Haydock in 2023 for Stuart Crawford.
However, this season had not gone to plan with the 23-year-old having ridden just four winners. He made the decision to bow out of the sport over the festive period, citing overwhelming pressure and stress as reasons for hanging up his boots.
Trainer Jim Goldie turned 70 last week and also became the first Scottish-based trainer to win 100 races on the flat in a year in Britain.
He reached three figures when landing a 1m4f handicap at Wolverhampton with Krissy.
