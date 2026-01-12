After three decades of transforming fundraising and cancer awareness from her hometown of Woking, Nina Barough CBE has announced she will be stepping down as CEO of Walk the Walk, the charity she founded from a single dream into a nationally recognised force in health, wellbeing, and cancer prevention.
From its beginnings in 1996, when Nina led six determined women to power-walk the New York City Marathon in decorated bras to raise funds for breast cancer, Walk the Walk has grown into a multi-million-pound charity with His Majesty The King as its patron. Over the past 30 years, it has raised more than £146 million and inspired over half a million people to take on walking challenges that have transformed lives.
Nina’s leadership has left an indelible mark. She pioneered fundraising initiatives that were ahead of their time, including the original MoonWalk overnight marathon walks in London, Scotland, and Iceland, and campaigns raising awareness for male breast cancer. Under her guidance, Walk the Walk has funded groundbreaking research that transformed breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, helped spearhead access to scalp cooling during chemotherapy, and established the first tissue bank where breast tissue aids vital research.
“Who knew that a one-off fundraising event in 1996 would consume the next 30 years of my life?” Nina reflected. “I am so proud of all that Walk the Walk has achieved and deeply grateful to every supporter and fundraiser who has said YES to Walking the Walk. Together, we’ve encouraged thousands to step outside their comfort zones and experience life-changing moments.
“It feels strange, of course. My whole life has been about Walk the Walk – I’ve done more than 100 marathons and walking challenges, and there hasn’t been a single holiday in the last 30 years where I didn’t bring my laptop. But it feels like the right time, both for the charity and for me. I’ll continue to make a difference as a trustee, and Walk the Walk will always hold a big piece of my heart.”
Caz Bartholomew, a supporter, said: “I am so sad to read this but thrilled for Nina, such an inspiration to thousands of women and men, walkers and volunteers. My life would not be the same if it wasn’t for this beautiful soul.”
Chair of Walk the Walk Trustees, Alastair Currie, said: “We are all incredibly proud of what has been achieved under Nina’s vision. She has created a charity that makes a real difference to the lives of those living with and affected by cancer. Nina will continue as a trustee, and a search is underway for a new CEO.”
As Walk the Walk enters its next chapter, the charity plans to strengthen its flagship events, including the iconic MoonWalk London, and explore new initiatives promoting health, wellbeing, and cancer prevention.
Nina urges everyone to continue embracing the charity’s ethos: “Lifestyle and activity are fundamental to cancer prevention. To those who have walked with us before, keep walking. And if you haven’t yet, take those first steps today. Join us for this year’s 30th anniversary MoonWalk and be part of something life-changing.”
