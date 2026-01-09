Lidl has launched a public consultation as it seeks views on its proposals for a new foodstore at the former Quadrant Court site on Guildford Road.
The supermarket giant has been keen to deliver a new store in Woking for some time and Quadrant Court was identified as an ideal brownfield and town centre location which many shoppers can access by walking or public transport.
In the background details to the consultation, the company adds: “A new Lidl store would provide access to our high quality and affordable products, create around 40 new local jobs, and bring the former Surrey County Council offices back to life so it can serve the local community.”
The proposals indicate a 1,529 sqm sales area, including facilities such as an in-store bakery, and Lidl says it will work with Surrey County Council to improve local highway infrastructure such as crossing points and public transport facilities around the site.
There are 129 customer parking spaces proposed, including eight accessible, nine parent & child, two EV chargers (with capacity for more), and cycle parking.
Lidl also references its “ongoing commitment to enhance the environmental sustainability of its stores. A range of technology is used in store to minimise energy use, such as heat recovery systems and air source heat pumps.
“Rapid electric vehicle charging bays are provided in the car park and solar panels on the roof would provide up to 25 per cent of the store’s energy requirements.”
Lidl wants to hear your feedback as it prepares a planning application. Alongside “Have your say” forms and Freepost return envelopes which have been sent directly to residents, if you have any questions about the proposals, please email [email protected] or call 023 8074 2581.
For more information on the proposals and to view more images of the proposed store, visit wokingquadrantcourt.newsite.lidl.co.uk
The company is preparing a planning application for submission to Woking Borough Council and, if the plans are approved, Lidl will set out a further construction timetable.
Information would then become available about applying for jobs at the new store.
Since establishing itself in Great Britain in 1994, Lidl GB has experienced continuous growth and today has more than 35,000 employees, over 1,000 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales. It employs more than 382,400 globally.
